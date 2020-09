Huawei Y9a – An Impressive All-Rounder With Long Battery Life

As Smartphones are constantly evolving, consumers are taking more factors into consideration when choosing a smartphone. In addition to powerful performance and captivating design, consumers are also looking for a great camera to capture memories in high clarity.

Among a wide variety of products, smartphones offer more comprehensive functions, which are naturally more attractive to consumers, and the Huawei Y9a certainly offers consumers a wide range of functions.

4,200mAh battery and 40W Huawei SuperCharge

The Huawei Y9a is packed with a 4200 mAh battery and supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge. The smartphone charges to 70% in 30 minutes and to 100% battery in an hour, which is awesome!

MediaTek Helio G80 processor for a smooth gaming experience

The Huawei Y9a is equipped with a bunch of hardware tailored for powerful gaming performance. Let’s take NBA 2K19 as an example. During an hour of continuous gameplay, there is no noticeable frame rate loss and the game ran smoothly with no lags or latency, even when switched between different scenes.

The phone doesn’t heat up much either, which shows that it has a pretty good cooling performance. After playing for an hour, the phone still felt cool and it only used 9% of battery, reaching a good balance between power consumption and performance.

Efficient and hassle-free multitasking

Generally, the most annoying thing about using a smartphone is that some apps may be “killed” in the background when the user has to leave the task on hand to answer a call or reply to a message, for example. The game or video they were just playing might be forced to shut down and need re-loading the next time you want to play.

So what’s really impressive in Huawei Y9a is that when playing NBA 2K19 on the phone, even after switching from the game app to open YouTube and Google Maps, the game didn’t need re-loading and was exactly the way it was left. It ran super smoothly.

The EMUI 10.1 improves the gameplay experience for users as well. Thanks to the Game Assistant, users can open WeChat or other apps in the middle of the game, so they can reply to messages without quitting. It also includes anti-mistouching and do not disturb features to ensure an uninterrupted experience, ideal for mobile game lovers.

Flagship-inspired design for a distinct look

It has a 6.63-inch TFT LCD (IPS) display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Using a pop-up camera design, the screen panel remains complete with no notches or holes to be seen, and ensures an impressively high screen-to-body ratio.

The back panel is made of 3D curved glass with an iconic Halo ring designed into it, which was used on the Huawei Mate 30 Series. It is also inspired by the concept of stage lighting – when you hold it in different lights, you’ll see three beams of light reflected from the bottom.

Its front camera only pops up when you need it, and is designed to be very fast and flexible. The front camera is a 16MP lens fitted with an f/2.2 aperture, great for capturing selfies in everyday life.

The quad-camera on Huawei Y9a includes a 64MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP 120° Ultra-Wide Angle Lens (f/2.4 aperture), a 2MP Depth Lens (f/2.4 aperture), and a 2MP Macro Lens (f/2.4 aperture). This combination can meet consumers’ needs for shooting in various scenarios.

On the side of the Huawei Y9a there is the volume button and power button that is integrated with fingerprint sensing. Both the actual sensing speed and accuracy is very high. On top of the phone, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Download various apps through AppGallery and Petal Search

Besides for hardware configuration, consumers might be concerned about software accessibility on Huawei smartphones. This is not a worry with AppGallery; users can download the most popular apps including Lazada, PUBG Mobile, and other popular mobile games.

You can also use Petal Search, which is listed on AppGallery and can be added to the home screen as a widget, to quickly search and download the apps you want, easy and straightforward.

Overall, this MediaTek Helio G80-based smartphone really stands out in terms of design, gaming performance, photography, battery life, and more. What’s more, it is pleasing to the eye and comfortable to hold. Retailing at an amazing price of PKR 43,999.