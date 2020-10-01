Hyundai Nishat Reveals Special Offers for Grand Starex Minivan

Hyundai Nishat has announced a special offer for those shopping for a big family hauler. For that small and precious bunch, the automaker has announced that they can save up to Rs. 100,000 if they choose to buy the Hyundai Grand Starex minivan. According to their official Facebook account, there are deals that can allow the buyers to get the “best value”. Here’s what each deal entails:

Deal 1: Get a 10″ infotainment system and Periodic Maintenance Service with PKR 0/- savings.

Deal 2: Get a 10″ infotainment system without Periodic Maintenance Service and save of PKR 50,000/- on retail price.

Deal 3: Get Periodic Maintenance Service without the 10″ infotainment system and save PKR 50,000/- on retail price.

Deal 4: Skip both and save PKR 100,000/- on retail price.

Terms & Conditions:

The incentive is applicable to sales for all individuals, govt. and corporate customers.

The customer has to purchase and register the vehicle in order to avail the scheme.

Hyundai Nishat’s team will install the Audio, Visual, and Navigation (AVN) unit at the dealership based on the availability of the Unit.

For the unaware, the Grand Starex is a minivan offered by Hyundai Nishat Motors. The vehicle was revealed in Pakistan in February last year and was met with a mixed reaction from the public. The minivan comes to Pakistan as a Complete Built-up Unit (CBU) and is offered here in 3 variants, the prices of whom are as follows:

Grand Starex GL: Rs. 4,549,000

Grand Starex GLS: Rs. 5,099,000

Grand Starex GLX: Rs. 5,899,000

The car comes with one engine option, i.e. the 2.4-liter 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 175 horsepower and 224 newton/meters of torque. The vehicle can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox, depending on the variant you opt for.

Cabin-wise, it is a spacious minivan that can accommodate 11 passengers. In terms of features, the car is quite basic as it has only 2 airbags, no traction control, no powered seats, no steering multimedia controls, no steering adjustment, and it doesn’t even have cruise control.

The rest of the basic features such as an infotainment system, dual-zone climate vents, power windows, locks, steering, mirrors USB, Bluetooth, and AUX connectivity and a few others are all present.

However, given the features, this car has a price that’s higher than it’s supposed to be. Plus, the market for cars like the Grand Starex consists of very few people in Pakistan. This is exactly why the Kia Grand Carnival had to be discontinued in our market, even though it also had a 3.5 liter V6 engine option because the demand for minivans in Pakistan is almost not existent.