NTDC to Execute SEZ Dhabeji Grid Station With Assistance From Sindh Government

A parliamentary panel, on Thursday, unanimously agreed upon that National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) itself will execute the 220 KV Grid Station of SEZ Dhabeji and Sindh government will provide the land and right of way, and other ancillary facilities for the project.

In pursuance of the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor held on 24th September, 2020, a special meeting of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on the long outstanding issue of supply of electricity to Special Economic Zone Dhabeji, Sindh was held under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab.

The committee discussed the issue in detail in the presence of Secretary Power, Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), Deputy MD National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and Secretary Investment Sindh in person and K-Electric CEO through video-link.

After detailed deliberation, the Committee unanimously agreed upon that NTDC itself will execute the 220 KV Grid Station of SEZ Dhabeji and Sindh government will provide the land and right of way and other ancillary facilities to NTDC for construction of this project. After the completion of Grid Station, the distribution of electricity will be handed over to the distributing agency as per law of the land at that time in consonance with the Special Economic Zones Act.

Sindh government will start its work simultaneously without waiting for the construction of Grid Station by NTDC. Secretary Power assured the Committee that PC-I of this project will be revised and be submitted to the Planning Commission at fast track. The Committee directed NEPRA to analyze the issues of the three prioritized Special Economic Zones regarding supply of electricity and suggest resolution of these issues to the Committee. The Committee further directed all the stakeholders to submit their progress reports with timelines regularly.

The meeting was attended by MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Raza Rabani Khar, while MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq attended via the video-link.