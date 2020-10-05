Govt. Unveils Import Policy For Bulletproof Vehicles

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has unveiled the import policy for new and used bulletproof vehicles.
According to the Import Policy Order 2020 issued by the MoC, any institution or individual can import bulletproof vehicles on the recommendations of the Ministry of Interior.
Here are the conditions under which bulletproof vehicles can be imported to Pakistan.
- All applications for the import of bulletproof vehicles will be routed through the concerned provincial government which will establish the genuineness of the requirements of the applicant.
- Applicants must clearly state the features of the desired bulletproof vehicles at the time of submission of application.
- Applicants will be required to submit an undertaking to the Ministry of Interior that they will only use the bulletproof vehicle in high-security risk areas.
- A bulletproof vehicle will only be disposed of after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Interior.
- The same above-mentioned conditions will also be applicable in case bulletproof vehicles are imported under personal baggage, gift, and transfer of residence schemes.