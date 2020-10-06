Tecno to Launch Camon 16 Premier on 9th October

Smartphone maker Tecno has said that it’s launching the new Camon 16 Premier on October 9, 2020, in Pakistan. The phone is the successor of Camon 15 that Tecno launched earlier this year and was received well in the market.

Some of the phone’s salient features include the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) chipset, an octa-core CPU, and the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. Camon 16 Premier also sports a quad-camera setup in the rear with TAIVOS technology and dual front cameras. According to the company, the phone is also capable of capturing professional-grade 4K videos.

Camon 16 Premier comes with a 6.9-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. Featuring a Li-Po 4,500 mAh battery, the phone has 33W fast-charging with an advertised charging time of 30 minutes for 70% of battery power.

The phone’s main camera system packs four shooters: 64 MP standard camera, 8 MP wide-angle, 2 MP bokeh lens, and an Al Lens, besides multiple LED flashes for capturing vibrant photos and videos. The phone has an 8GB RAM and internal storage of 128 GB which is expandable through a dedicated microSDXC card slot.

More about the phone will be revealed when it’s announced on October 9. Watch this space for more updates on Camon 16 Premier.