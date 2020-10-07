PM Approves 3 New Special Economic Zones for Islamabad, Raiwind and Dhabeji

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 6th meeting of the Board of Approvals (BOA) for Special Economic Zones.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Industries, Advisor Commerce, Finance Advisor, Chairman Board of Investment, Chief Minister Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Video link) and Gilgit Baltistan, concerned federal and provincial officials and others.

The meeting was informed about various incentives available for the developers, co-developers and zone enterprises in Special Economic Zones.

The meeting approved three new Special Economic Zones namely

National Science & Technology Park, Islamabad, JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh

This takes the total number of Special Economic Zones to twenty.

On SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020, it was decided that further consultation would be completed within one month and the proposal will be brought before the next meeting.

The meeting also approved a proposal regarding the selection of two members from the private sector for inclusion in the Approvals Committee and appointment of two members from the private sector to be included in the composition of BOD of SEZs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed that the provision of utilities such as gas, electricity in the SEZs should be accorded foremost priority by the concerned departments. He also directed that a report indicating the availability of required facilities at existing SEZs be furnished.