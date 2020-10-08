Pakistan Post Ordered to Digitze All Post Offices by February

The Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz by taking the cognizance of the difficulties of senior citizens and widows regarding the delay in the issuance of profits against saving certificates issued by the Post Offices, directed the Pakistan Post to digitize all post offices by the end of February 2021.

He said that the saving certificates purchased by the people from Post Offices under Ordinary and Special Accounts should also be maintained as per banking standards.

The Secretary Communications Zafar Ahsan informed that at present 3200 posts offices have been working around the country, out of which there are 85 A-grade post offices. He said that that out of these 85-A grade post offices, 32 have been digitized and the remaining would be completed next year.

He said that the Pakistan Post is maintaining more than 2.3 million accounts which have been regulated by the Auditor General of Pakistan, hence a lot of difficulties are being faced in the transformation of data, as all the ordinary and special saving accounts are being maintained manually, therefore, its digitization would be a gigantic task.

The Secretary of Communications also informed that measures have been taken to transmit post office consumers’ profit as per banking standards with the State Bank of Pakistan and as soon as the digitization is completed, the system would be started on banking standards.

The federal Ombudsman directed to form a two members committee at the provincial level comprising Post Master General and the Provincial Controller General of Accounts who would meet fortnightly for reconciliation of data between the two departments.

He directed Secretary Communications to complete the digitization of 3200 offices by the end of February 2021 and send its monthly progress report to the Ombudsman office. He further directed that a number of complaints were regularly received against post offices on the inordinate delay in dispensing the monthly profits, therefore, standing instructions be issued to all post offices for its in time disbursement to the citizens.