Pre-Orders for Tecno Camon 16 Premier Start Today

Smartphone maker Tecno has announced Camon 16 Premier, a special edition of its Camon series. The phone is available for pre-orders at Tecno’s official website and AirKart online shop for only PKR 39,999.

According to Tecno, limited stock of the handset is available for pre-order. The company is offering a free pair of TWS headphones worth PKR 3,999 to its pre-order customers. Pre-orders start today and will last till October 15, 2020.

A photography-focused phone, Camon 16 Premier comes with six cameras featuring a quad-camera setup at the rear and dual front cameras. The phone is powered by the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) chipset with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

The handset comes with a Li-Po 4500 mAh battery and 33W fast charging with an advertised charging time of 30 minutes for 70% of battery power. It features a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display.

“We’re very excited to bring this Camon 16 Premier for our fans,” said Creek Ma, General Manager of Tecno. “We have limited stock for our special fans who can easily pre-order it and enjoy a free wireless headphone set as well. The phone contains high-end flagship features and is available at a very convenient price. We at Tecno are looking forward to this product sale and are hopeful that our fans are going to love it as always.”

The phone is can be pre-ordered here as well as the AirKart online shop, and will be in the offline market after October 15, 2020, at Tecno official dealers.