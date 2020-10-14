Samsung Launches Galaxy M31 Prime With New Colors

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy M31 and M31s, and now the company has added another Smartphone to the series dubbed the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Edition. Its specifications are similar to other Smartphones in the series and it also has an identical design.

Design and Display

As mentioned before, the smartphone’s design is no different from others in the series. It is available in three color options: Ocean Blue, Space Black, and Iceberg.

The Galaxy M31 Prime Edition is built around a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 403 PPI pixel density.

Internals and Storage

The device is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC topped with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB/128 GB onboard storage.

The software front is handled by Android 10-based One UI 2.1. It comes with a ‘Prime Edition’ moniker because it is accompanied by a complimentary 3-month Amazon Prime subscription and has an ‘Always On’ Amazon shopping app, which offers quick access to products on Amazon.

Apart from this, the handset comes pre-installed with popular Amazon ecosystem apps.

Cameras

At the back, the smartphone is equipped with a 64MP quad-camera setup backed by an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. For selfies, it features a 32 MP lone shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The whole package is fueled by a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W charging. It is currently available for sale at $225.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Specifications