Fuel Prices to Remain Unchanged During October

The Federal Government has decided not to change the prices of petroleum products for the rest of October.

The price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will remain Rs. 104.06, Petrol Rs. 103.97, Kerosene Rs. 65.29 and Light Diesel Oil will be Rs. 62.86 in the month of October.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division on Wednesday and recommended for a decrease in prices.

A slight reduction in POL prices was expected by bringing down the amount of levy imposed on petroleum products, however, the government has turned down the proposal and maintained the prices.

The government is currently collecting Rs. 30/litre petroleum levy on diesel and Rs. 27.32/litre on petrol. On the other hand, the amount of petroleum levy on kerosene oil imposed is Rs. 11.43.