Pakistan to Welcome Investment by American Companies: Shibli Faraz

Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting has said Pakistan will welcome investment by American companies in different fields and also desires that they bring in advanced technology.

Talking to Ms. Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’affairs who called on him here today, he said that Pakistan highly values its relations with the USA and desires to further strengthen the all-round cooperative partnership for mutual benefit.

The US Charge d’ Affaires on the occasion appreciated Pakistan’s effective handling of the COVID-Pandemic challenge.

The Minister said that vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of caring for both lives and livelihood had been instrumental in addressing the challenge of COVID-19 in Pakistan. He said the Government has all along been emphasizing continuity in following SOPs and necessary precautions to avoid the spread of this pandemic.

The Minister agreed to the Charge d’ Affairs view that whereas the Corona pandemic affected conventional means of communication, it also promoted new modes including digital communication. The Minister said digital outreach greatly helped us in imparting education. It kept business activities/transactions going online which was beneficial for trade and businesses. It has been a great learning experience for us, the Minister said.

Information Minister also apprised the US charge’ d’ affairs about the media landscape in Pakistan and informed that the government is working on a journalist protection bill which is vital to strengthen media independence and ensuring the safety, security and welfare of working journalists.

The minister said,

We want our media to be advanced and modernized in line with the requirements of changing times and at the same time we also welcome international media coming to Pakistan.

Information Minister said the Pakistan Government desired to develop the tourism sector as it would not only help promote our heritage but also provide our people the opportunity to interact with people of different countries, representing different cultures and traditions.

The Minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Government and people have the longing to rid the country of the scourge of corruption and see to it that Pakistan stands in the comity of nations as a forward-looking and prosperous country.

H.E. Ms. Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’affairs appreciated Minister’s views on promoting Pak-US Economic cooperation. She also had in depth exchange of views with him on promoting digital literacy saying that greater emphasis on this aspect was also being laid in the US.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Akbar Durrani, Secretary and other senior officials of the Ministry of I&B.