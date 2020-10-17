Apple Macbooks With A14 Chips to Debut on November 17: Leak

Apple recently unveiled the iPhone 12 series out of which the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will go on sale later this month. The other two, namely the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max will be available next month, around the same time when Apple is planning another major event.

Leakster Jon Prosser believes that Apple will announce its first ARM silicon laptops on November 17 and Apple will officially confirm this date a week earlier. The company announced in June that it is moving away from Intel chips and will instead introduce its own silicon with the next Macbook lineup. These are rumored to be significantly more powerful than Intel’s chips.

Another report says that the 12-inch MacBook will be the first laptop in the series to feature an Apple chipset that will be called the A14X. This will be an updated version of the A14 chip seen in iPhones and iPad.

The leakster added that Apple will introduce “one more thing” at the event, the AirPods Studio, which will be Apple’s first over-ear headphones. He says that there will be two versions of it, a sporty one, and a more expensive premium version.

However, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt as Apple has previously said that it could take a long time for them to transition from Intel chips to its own. This means that there could be another generation gap before we get to see MacBooks based on Apple’s own chips.