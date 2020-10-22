Complaint Oversight Committee of the FBR to Setup a Complaint Registration and Resolution System

Mr. Mussadaq Zulqarnain- Chairman Complaint Oversight Committee of the FBR called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh at the FBR Headquarters today.

The members of the Complaint oversight Committee sought guidance from the Adviser Finance and Adviser Revenue on the mechanism for setting up an efficient complaint resolution system with cooperation from the tax authorities.

Adviser Finance directed that the Committee shall design a system for complaint registration and will work on establishing links with the tax authorities for their timely resolution. The Committee will devise a mechanism to ensure genuine grievances are amicably resolved in a timely manner.

Adviser Finance directed Chairman FBR to collaborate with the Committee for better service delivery to the people and enhancing the people-friendly image of the FBR.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Dr. Waqar Masood also attended the meeting.