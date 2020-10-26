Quaid-e-Azam University Shut Down Due to COVID-19 Cases

Quaid-e-Azam University’s (QAU) administration has decided to shut down the university after the confirmation of COVID-19 cases at its campus.

According to the official statement issued by the QAU Registrar, the university will remain closed today- 26 October- due to the outbreak of Coronavirus disease on the campus.

All classes will be organized online today while the university transport will also remain suspended until further notice, the statement added.

Students have been advised to keep visiting QAU’s official website as a detailed notification in this regard will be issued later, notifying the future course of action.

QAU administration has not disclosed whether the cases were reported among the hostel residents, day scholars, faculty, or staff members.

Coronavirus is regaining its foothold in Islamabad recently as the city, on Saturday, reported its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 infections in more than two months.

District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, Dr. Zaeem Zia, has revealed that 186 people tested positive on Saturday while 157 people tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday.

Yesterday, Islamabad’s district administration imposed a smart lockdown in various parts of the city to curb the transmission of viral infection, sealing 10 streets in the process.