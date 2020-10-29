AMD Takes The Fight to Nvidia With RX 6000 Series GPUs

AMD has just announced its latest Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards that are based on the 7nm RDNA 2 architecture. These GPUs will be competing directly against Nvidia’s recently announced RTX 3000 lineup.

These new AMD gaming GPUs claim to provide 50% better performance per watt than the previous generation and also have support for the new Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate API.

First off, is the $649 Radeon RX 6800 XT with 72 compute units and 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus. This card can be clocked up to 2015 MHz and can occasionally reach a boost clock of 2250 MHz under ideal conditions. The total board power of this GPU is 300W.

Infinity Cache

The 6800 XT makes use of a new Infinity Cache (129MB), which is touted to be a high-density and high-speed cache based on the Zen L3 cache. This will help minimize latency, power consumption, and DRAM bottlenecks and will be most effective at 1440p and 4K resolution gaming.

The 6800 XT will be going against Nvidia’s $699 RTX 3080 and here is how the two compare according to AMD’s charts. We recommend waiting for third party reviews for an accurate picture, but for now, this is what AMD promises:

Beating The $1200 RTX 2080 Ti For Just $580

Next is the $579 Radeon RX 6800 that will be competing against Nvidia’s RTX 3070. Despite being a cheaper model of the RX 6800 XT, the 6800 does not lose out much. The main difference is that the number of compute units has decreased from 72 to 60 and the clock speeds are slightly lower.

It still has the same 128MB Infinity Cache and the full 16Gbps GDDR6 memory, but the board power has dropped to 250W since it’s a bit slower.

Though it is more expensive than the RTX 3070, AMD claims that it brings better performance than the RTX 2080 Ti, which has similar levels of performance as the 3070. This is how it compares to the 2080 Ti.

One More Thing…

Last but not least, is the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT, which brings the full set of 80 compute units, but the same clock speeds as the RX 6800 XT. Other specifications are similar as well. However, the real twist is that it is only a $999 graphics card which will go against Nvidia’s top of the line $1499 RTX 3090.

Here are the performance numbers between the two cards compared, but keep in mind that the AMD GPU has Rage Mode and Smart Access Memory enabled.

Rage Mode is a one-click overclocking solution and Smart Access Memory brings out more performance if you have a trifecta of an AMD GPU, CPU, and motherboard working together.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT will be available starting November 18 while the RX 6900 XT will go for sale on December 8th.