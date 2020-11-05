Japan and Pakistan Agree to Increase Cooperation in IT Sector

Japanese delegation led by Embassy of Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Yusuke Shindo called on Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday.

Siddique welcomed the delegation in his office. Matters related to cooperation in the field of information technology were discussed during the meeting.

Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) Managing Director Usman Nasir were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to increase cooperation in the field of the IT sector. Japanese side shared the growing demand for skilled human resource in Japan. MoIT&T explained the potential of Pakistani HR, IT companies, and startups.

The federal secretary said that the IT sector of Pakistan has great potential and both Pakistan and Japan can learn from each other’s experience in the field of information technology.

He said that the Japanese companies can invest in Pakistan as the environment for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive.

Earlier, Member IT and PSEB MD briefed the Japanese delegation about the efforts of the Ministry of IT & Telecom to promote the IT sector in Pakistan.