ECC Approves Minimum Support Price for Wheat Rs. 1650 per 40 kg

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at Cabinet Division in Islamabad today.

After due deliberation, ECC took vital decisions regarding the demand and supply of wheat to stabilize the local market and to reduce the wheat flour prices across the country. After a detailed discussion, the ECC approved Minimum Support-Price (MSP) for the wheat crop at Rs. 1650 per 40 kg. At the same time, the current release price was maintained at Rs. 1475 per 40 kg.

After a thorough consultation, ECC also approved the grinding ratio of wheat at the base level of 70:30. It was further decided that the ratio for the refined varieties of wheat flour would be determined by the Coordination Committee later.

As directed by the Prime Minister, a Coordination Committee was formed to deal with the import of wheat and its logistics and distribution to the recipient agencies.

The committee, with the Adviser Finance as the chairman, included Advisor to the PM for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R) Syed Fakhar Imam and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir.

It also includes Secretaries Finance, NFS&R, Communications, Commerce, Maritime Affairs, Railways, and Chief Secretaries of Balochistan, KPK, Punjab, and Sindh for smooth coordination.

The ECC also approved the aggregate release of wheat at 38,000 metric tons (MT) per day to the flour mills. Representatives of all the Provincial Governments were on board. This included 25,000 MT by Punjab, 8,000 MT by Sindh, 4,000 MT by KPK, and 1,000 MT by Balochistan.

ECC also approved the request by the Government of Punjab to provide an additional 0.7 MMT of wheat, out of which 0.4 MMT of wheat will be imported by TCP for Punjab.

Lastly, a technical supplementary grant for the settlement of outstanding dues of non-litigant retired employees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) amounting to Rs.11.680 billion was also approved by the ECC.

Minister for NFS&R Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Advisor to the PM for Institutional Reforms & Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain attended the meeting. Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir and Provincial Chief Secretaries also participated through video link.