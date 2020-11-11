Experiencing Dubai in Travel’s ‘New Normal’

By Akram Ali

“Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” – Confucius

When one travels to Dubai, that is indeed the stance and although you may return, the heart does remain there for sure! The city that is so full of life, charisma, and vibrance became the fourth most popular travel destination in the world in 2015 and continues to mesmerise people with its aura. And with safe travelling ensured these days, it is definitely among the most reachable travel destinations.

COVID-19 changed the world and travel and tourism, perhaps, one of the worst-hit industries. More than 70% of tourism around the world had been hit hard, so choices are limited for aspiring travellers looking for a break from the anxieties and stresses of battling an unprecedented medical pandemic.

Dubai, however, offers a great respite for travellers, becoming one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) – which the city’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety.

So we visited Dubai to explore and experience travel’s new normal and see what this dynamic city has to offer under these new and strange circumstances. The good news is that we saw enough evidence during our trip to Dubai that the city is ready to welcome tourists and they can rest assured of the health and safety measures they have implemented across the emirate.

As a part of the travel requirements to most destinations around the world, one needs to get tested for COVID-19 and present the negative PCR COVID-19 test result (of course, you can’t travel if you, unfortunately, test positive) at the airport in Pakistan while checking in and then at Dubai airport’s counter, post-landing. This way the city is ensuring that no transmission of the virus is taking place.

We took a flight with Emirates and the safety measures and protocols they had taken on board were exemplary.

October was a great time to visit Dubai as the weather was surprisingly pleasant and is expected to get better in the next few months, so this probably is the best time to visit the city. If you’re wondering how many places or attractions in Dubai are actually safe to visit currently, don’t fret. The list of places to visit in Dubai is endless and all of them have implemented strict health and safety measures.

Dubai is a shopper’s paradise and home to several malls that are some of the best in the region. We visited three malls during the trip and it was genuinely reassuring to see the safety protocols the malls’ administrations were following. Temperature checks at the entrance and mandatory use of masks inside the mall were the law and it was pleasing to see mallgoers adhering to the rules so religiously.

We visited Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Marina Mall and found all three to be fulfilling experiences. The wide variety of brands, coupled with some of the world’s best restaurants always makes the malls in Dubai worth visiting.

Dubai is an ideal place for the adventurer at heart and not just shopping enthusiasts. The IMG Worlds of Adventure is one of Dubai’s best theme parks where Marvel and Cartoon Network characters are brought to life and it, therefore, is a MUST explore spot; it is Dubai’s first mega themed entertainment destination. Its state-of-the-art rides, covering an area of more than 28 football fields are bound to give you an adrenaline rush!

The Spooky Forest, zombies, life-size dinosaurs, dance shows, and various fun-filled rides are there among the several activities that you can engage in. If you grew up being inspired by superhero characters then this is your kind of a place for sure. We experienced the absolute best at this theme park considering the strict SOPs being put in place for the safety of people, especially the social distancing part.

Our adventure did not stop here! If you’re visiting Dubai, you cannot not experience the thrill of navigating the mighty sand dunes in the deserts of Dubai. We visited the Dubai Conversation Reserve for an evening time Safari and it was a truly memorable experience. The safari was followed by a sumptuous BBQ dinner and entertainment which capped off a great Dubai night!

Dubai has something to offer for everyone. For example, if you are someone who loves nature and is interested in marine life, then you must visit The Lost Chambers of Atlantis. Imagine, getting to witness 65,000 marine animals swimming around as you immerse yourself in tranquillity! You name it and it’s there; sharks, stingrays, piranhas, lobsters, and the tiniest of seahorses. It was definitely a great place to inculcate pro-nature conservation behaviours in youngsters so it can turn out to be quite an educational trip too.

As we moved ahead with our travel itinerary, we realised that Dubai is like a second home for Pakistanis. And any city that is by the sea has a unique personality of its own which is why we opted to dine at the Venetian styled Dubai Marina Dinner Cruise and again the safety measures being undertaken did not fail to impress us; we were in awe of this place and the romanticism of the glittering nightlife! Seeing the cityscape from afar while enjoying dinner on a cruise is all that you can wish for at night, when in Dubai.

Perhaps this is what kept us inspired to explore more. Furthermore, with every travel destination having a unique selling proposition or a travel monument that it is associated it when you think of Dubai, the first image that comes to mind is of Burj Khalifa, the tallest building of the world. Whoever travels to Dubai dreams of going to this architectural wonder for the breathtaking 360-degree view of the place.

The height might overwhelm you, to begin with, but as you get conditioned within a matter of a few seconds at best, you would feel like you’re on top of the world and in fact, I found myself humming the song, ‘On top of the world’ by The Carpenters. Whoever loves the 70s and 80s music can relate.

Also, if you want to acquaint yourself with what old Dubai (North) looks like versus the new and more developed one (South) and you cannot time travel (although you’d wish you could), then Dubai Frame is highly recommended! It is one of the city’s most famous attractions for visitors and residents alike. Much like the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab’s iconic structures, the building’s landmark location in Zabeel Park provides a panoramic view of the city.

Standing at 150 metres tall and 93 metres wide, and a bridge connecting the two towers, it resembles a picture frame through which you can see both historic and modern sides of the city.

A week would suffice to explore Dubai and all such places mentioned, however, one can never get enough of the city as repeated visits are what you would need to do as you would have fallen in love with it in a matter of hours.

Just know that you would need a PCR COVID-19 test to be taken for the return flight as per new travel advisory issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation. Remember: it’s better to be safe than sorry but do not let anything stop the travel enthusiast in you! Safe travels!

Akram Ali is a travel and tech enthusiast who happens to be the Head of Sales at ProPakistani.