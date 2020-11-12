Samsung Launches 5nm Exynos 1080 Chip for Smartphones

Samsung finally kicked off its launch event in collaboration with Vivo today to reveal its first 5nm SoC, the Exynos 1080 that is meant to power mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones. Just as the Exynos 980 first debuted with the Vivo X30 last year, we can expect a Vivo X series phone to boast the Exynos 1080 as well.

Compared to Samsung’s 7nm chips, the new 5nm Exynos 1080 increases the number of transistors by 80% which translates to a 7% performance improvement and 18% less power consumption. But when compared to the 8nm process, the Exynos 1080 boasts a 14% performance improvement and 30% less power usage.

It is able to score 693,600 on the Antutu benchmark, which is far above the Snapdragon 865.

Specifications

The new chipset has a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU core configuration. There is a single Cortex A78 core clocked at 2.84 GHz, three additional Cortex A78 cores at 2.6 GHz, and finally, four Cortex A55 cores at 2.0 GHz frequency. The SoC has support for LPPDR4x and LPDDR5 RAM as well as UFS 3.1 storage. The GPU included on the chip is the Mali-G78 MP10.

It can support up to 2K displays with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p displays with 144Hz. It can power a single 200MP camera, a duo of 32MP units, or a maximum of 6 lenses. There is a dual modem for 5G connectivity that supports sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums.