SBP Reserves Increase by a Massive $558 Million in a Single Week

Posted 1 hour ago by ProPK Staff

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witnessed handsome inflows of $558 million during the week ending on November 06.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the increase in reserves is mainly attributed to the receipt of $500 million by the Government of Pakistan as part of the loans from different foreign agencies.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:-

  • Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $12.740 billion.
  • Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.166 billion.
  • Overall, the total liquid foreign reserves of the country stood at $ 19.906 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that reserves inflows continued to mobilize in the accounts of the central bank as well as the commercial banks.

ProPK Staff

lens

Aiman Khan Has The Coolest Winter Wardrobe [Pictures]
Read more in lens

perspective

I am Super Sonic… Be There in 30 Seconds!
Read more in perspective
close
>