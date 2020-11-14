Latest Windows 10 Patch Fixes 100+ Security Bugs in Microsoft Edge, Office And Teams

From among a series of monthly Windows update roll-outs, Microsoft has released an improved security patch for Windows 10. The new patch reportedly fixes 112 vulnerabilities across the operating system, including bugs in Microsoft Office, Edge, and other software.

One of the biggest issues addressed with this patch was a Windows zero-day vulnerability. The news about this was first disclosed by Google’s Project Zero and Threat Analysis Group teams.

According to reports, hackers targeted Windows 7 and 10 users who primarily used Google Chrome as their default browser using this vulnerability. This bug – as Microsoft calls it – allowed attackers to gain user access in Windows. More details about this have yet to be published by competent authorities.

Other Fixes

Other fixes included updates for apps that were prone to bugs that allowed remote code access attacks, like Teams, Microsoft Excel, Sharepoint, the Microsoft Exchange Server, and Windows Network File System.

The Windows 10 October 2020 update brings some new tricks for Microsoft Edge, a new Start menu tray, and much more.

Better Privacy for Microsoft Edge

The browser will now allow you to block sites from tracking you for advertising.

Windows 10 Version 20H2 is the first to come with the revamped Microsoft Edge browser installed by default. The browser is now built on Google’s open-source Chromium for the Chrome browser, which makes it compatible with more websites.

There are other benefits as well. The new Edge browser includes a privacy feature that tries to block sites that track you online — similar to Mozilla‘s Firefox browser. There’s a feature called Collections, that lets you gather information more easily from different websites if you’re up for some research.

More Customization for The Start Menu

The classic Start menu gets a refresh in the new update. The new version features a more streamlined design and replaces the default tiles behind the logos in your App-List with partially transparent backgrounds. This makes the icons stand out more.

The colors will also change, depending on whether you’re running light or dark mode.

Open all your tabs – Alt + Tab

With the update, you’ll be able to open all active tabs in Edge with a simple command, instead of just the active one on every page. This makes it easier to get a full view of every open window, instead of just one. For instance, you’ll also be able to configure Edge to show your last three or five tabs or turn it off completely. However, it only works with the Edge browser, at least for now.