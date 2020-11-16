Moderna Reveals Preliminary Final Trial Results for COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna, a US-based medical company, has issued the preliminary findings of phase-III clinical trials of its Coronavirus vaccine, claiming that the vaccine offers 94.5% protection against the deadly viral infection that has killed over 1.3 million people worldwide.

According to details, Moderna will now seek Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

ALSO READ

PM Imran Reveals How Friendly Countries Are Pressurizing Him to Accept Israel

Moderna’s announcement comes days after BioNTech and Pfizer claimed their vaccine is 90% effective while Russia asserted that its vaccine is 92% effective against the COVID-19 infection.

Professor Trudie Lang, the Director of the Global Health Network at Oxford University, while sharing his thoughts over the third announcement of an effective vaccine within a few days, said:

This is really encouraging and it further demonstrates that a vaccine for COVID-19 is a real probability and that having more than one supplier should help assure better and more equitable global availability.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s COVID-19 Prevalence Rate Rises by Over 5% in Just 20 Days

It is worth mentioning here that on 16 March, Moderna announced to have successfully developed the candidate vaccine for Coronavirus and was set to initiate the clinical trials without testing the candidate vaccine on animals.

Moderna’s decision to skip animal testing and jump directly onto clinical trials had drawn widespread criticism because proving the efficacy of a candidate vaccine in an animal model is a standard practice in vaccine development around the world.