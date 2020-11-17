FBR to Introduce New Tax Policy To Control Smuggling

The customs authorities of Afghanistan and Iran are fully cooperating with the Pakistani tax authorities to setup customs border markets at border areas of these two neighbouring countries.

Sources familiar with the matter told ProPakistani that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is closely working with Afghanistan and Iran to finalize a new tax policy to control smuggling by establishing customs border markets at border areas of Iran and Afghanistan.

The new policy will be chalked out with the help of Afghan authorities and Irianin customs for establishing border markets at these areas.

In this regard, the FBR is also interacting with the customs department of Iran and Afghanistan on regular basis.

There are such kinds of markets in the world where border trade is allowed and the FBR is also studying international models to finalize a new tax policy to control smuggling by establishing customs border markets.

When asked whether the FBR will create black markets at border areas and provide benefits to the elite and powerful, FBR officials responded that globally such markets exist for border trade. The FBR is actively engaged with the authorities of Iran and Afghanistan for establishment of such markets.

The markets on the Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders will provide better business and trade opportunities to people living in the border areas, a businessmen said.

In September 2020, chairing a meeting on the establishment of border markets, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced establishment of 18 border markets on the country’s international frontier with Afghanistan and Iran, three of which would be completed and activated by February next year as pilot project. These markets would not only provide better trade opportunities to the people living in the border areas but also help check smuggling.

PM had approved the establishment of two border markets in Balochistan and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the pilot project, which would be completed and activated by February.

The prime minister directed all the departments concerned to complete the deployment of relevant staff in the approved corridors and border markets on a priority basis.

The meeting was informed that 12 border markets would be set up on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and another six on the Pakistan-Iran border. The meeting also decided to take more effective measures to curb cross-border smuggling.

“The establishment of these markets will provide better business and trade opportunities to the people living in the border areas, especially the youth,” Prime Minister said, adding that these would also help regulate trade after the fencing at the borders and check smuggling.