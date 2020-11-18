Google Maps Gets New COVID-19 Info And Food Delivery Feature

Ever since the pandemic struck, Google has been adding new COVID-19 guidelines and information to Google Maps and now the info layer is getting additional information once again. Google Maps will now show total confirmed cases and deaths in your area as well as useful local guidelines and restrictions, and even testing sites.

You will also be able to maintain social distancing while using public transport by checking which areas are less crowded on the maps. This will be added to voice control features as well through Google Assistant, but that particular feature is limited to the US for now.

Google is also adding another handy feature for when you don’t feel like cooking. Maps will now let you order food directly through the app and will show estimated delivery times as well as quick shortcuts to reorder your favorites. This feature will start off in the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and India, but will be added to other regions over time.

Once it is safe enough to open restaurants again, Maps will also let you check your reservation status and this will feature in over 70 countries. Keep in mind that all of these changes will come to Android as well as iOS.