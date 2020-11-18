Here’s What the Govt is Planning About School Closure Across Pakistan

The federal education ministry has forwarded its recommendation regarding the closure of educational institutes to the provinces due to the rising Coronavirus cases in the educational institutes, ProPakistani has learned.

Sources revealed that the Ministry of Education has proposed to end the academic session in May instead of March. Ministry has also proposed three options regarding the closure of educational institutes.

According to the first suggestion it has been proposed to close educational institutions from November 24 to January 31.

The second suggestion is to close Primary schools from November 24, while to close Middle schools from December 2. Ministry has suggested closing higher secondary schools from December 15 in its third suggestion.

Matriculation, Intermediate examinations will be held in June 2021 according to the proposal. The final decision will be taken in the meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.

According to the sources the meeting will be held on November 23, the provinces will present their proposals in this regard.