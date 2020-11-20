PIA to Open Help Desk at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry where he was welcomed and received by President Lahore Chamber, Tariq Misbah, and other office-bearers.

An MoU was signed for enhanced business cooperation and services between PIA and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. A committee will be formed comprising of three representatives each from the chamber and PIA to enhance business cooperation. PIA will set up a help desk at the office of the chamber and will initially offer a 10 percent discount on domestic and international travel to its members.

CEO PIA informed the members that the airline achieved operational profitability after a period of eight years. All efforts are being made for the betterment of the airline as PIA is going for restructuring and will offer a voluntary separation scheme to its employees among other initiatives.

Tariq Misbah assured CEO PIA of the full support of Lahore Chamber and the business community. Vice President of Chamber, Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, office bearers, and members of the business community were also present at the meeting.

PIA Chief Commercial Officer, Ali Tahir Qasim, District Manager, Abdul Muqaddum Khan, along with marketing officials of PIA Lahore station accompanied CEO PIA.