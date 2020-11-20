Shapago Transforms Online Shopping with Virtual Trial Room, Personal Stylist, and More

Shapago is presenting a grander vision of online shopping – a solution for all the shopaholics out there. It’s an online shopping platform that aims to provide you with the optimum fashion solution under one roof.

Are you bushed looking for your favorite brands? No more worries as Shapago is expressly designed for the people who are jaded and bored with the same style and need a splash of fun in their daily attire.

It is the one-stop solution when it comes to styling the chic and jazzy together. Now, no more fear of missing out, no more brawling for the perfect size – because Shapago has a virtual room for you. Try it and then buy it! All you have to do is enter their height, body weight, and the fit you want to wear. Shapago will do the rest because this is BADALTE ZAMANE KI SHOPPING!

Do you find it hard to pick what should be the right outfit for any special occasion? Well, another punch Shapago has for you is the option of a personal stylist, where all you need is to book your slot with Shapago’s Fashion Consultant/Stylist and tell them what you want, and you can get the perfect customized outfit for any day!

Shapago has everything, ranging from apparel to footwear, cosmetics, and jewelry for every single day of yours. You will discover new styles, upcoming events, promotions, and whatever there is out there related to fashion.

All of your favorite brands are there. Stylo, Insignia, Chinyere, Minnie Minors, RangJa, Limelight, Cross Stitch, Maria B, Zara Shahjahan, SanaSafinaz, JEEM by Fashion Pakistan Lounge, Jazmin, Edenrobe, Enem (Hacket, Zara and Marks and Spencer), Royal Tag, Monark, Charcoal, Walkeaze, Hush Puppies, ChenOne, Rivaj Cosmetics, L’Oreal Professional, and more.

You can find extensive selections of Apparel, Accessories, and Footwear for Men, Women, and Kids on Shapago. Home solutions including pillows, pillow covers, bedsheets, bed linens, cushions, cushion covers, and more are also available. Plus, the platform also sells branded cosmetics and professional hair care, delivering a complete personal styling solution.

It’s high time to crash all the Kardashians and show them what you got in your style!

So, what are you waiting for?

Shapago se shop karo aur life ko asaan karo!