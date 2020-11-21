Five Snapdragon 875 Phones With 100W Fast Charging Are Coming in Q1 2021: Leak

Qualcomm is expected to announce the 5nm Snapdragon 875 SoC next month. Other than incremental performance upgrades, it will also enable 100W fast charging in phones thanks to Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5 support. This technology is touted to charge phones from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.

Notable tipster Digital Chat Station has said that we will see 5 different flagships with support for 100W fast charging in Q1, 2021 alone. All of these will, of course, be powered by the Snapdragon 875 with support for Quick Charge 5.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 phones are expected to be one of the first in 2021 to boast 100W fast charging. The Xiaomi MI 11 lineup is also expected to break cover around the same time and the OnePlus 9 is expected to arrive in March as always. All of these phones have already made rounds at the Geekbench benchmark.

Chinese phone maker Meizu is also expected to unveil a flagship device during Q1 next year. No flagship phones are expected from LG early in 2021, as the company has confirmed that it will not be releasing any in the first half.

Of course, it is also possible that none of these brands will release 100W fast charging phones and some other brands will feature them instead. If not the others, at least Xiaomi is likely to release a phone capable of super-fast charging as it already has a few phones featuring the technology.

We’ll have to wait and see until the rumor mill uncovers new information in December.