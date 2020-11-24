PIA Partners With Hashoo Group to Promote Tourism

PIA and Hashoo Group/Destinations of the World (DOTW-Pakistan) entered into a strategic alliance for jointly enhancing businesses and promoting tourism in Pakistan.

The scope of the partnership ranges from discounts for unitization of products, tour packages, Rent a Car service, Chauffer driven Pick and Drop facility, special discounts on wedding packages and stays, air transportation, establishing 24/7 joint counters for customers convenience, Redemption of Loyalty cards.

PIA and Hashoo group will also explore the possibility of Co-branding and alliance to upgrade, improve and operate the Airport Hotel Karachi.

CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik on the occasion said that the joint venture; in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is expected to promote Domestic Tourism. This venture will generate not only tourism in Pakistan but also improve the synergy between two large travel industry stakeholders in Pakistan. He said that through this partnership we intend to provide convenience, luxury, comfort and affordable domestic tourism and event management functions in Pakistan for locals as well as people from outside the country who wish to travel to the beautiful destinations in Pakistan.

ALSO READ

PIA Hacked? Network Access Up for Sale on the Dark Web

CEO PIA said that PIA and Hashoo group are natural partners contributing together to improve the landscape of travel and tourism in Pakistan.

According to the MoU, the air transportation, stay packages, and fix departure packages will initially be offered for Gwadar, Bhurban, Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, MalamJabba, Skardu, Gilgit, Chitral and also for Shandur Polo Festival, Bahawalpur, Multan and Mohenjo-daro.

Hashoo and Destinations of the World (DOTW) will provide all ground services for PIA Passengers. PIA will establish around 30 high-end sales points within Hashoo Group’s Hotels as 24hr support service for ticket buying, re-issuing, payment collection, and all associated services being provided by PIA offices and would be displayed on PIA’s website with debit and credit cards usage facility.

PIA will offer over the counter discounts to the loyalty card / Privilege holders of Hahsoo Group Hotels and vice versa PIA passengers and Loyalty cardholders will get special discounts on hotel bookings and restaurants. Both organizations have planned to work collectively to develop packages with airfare discounts complimented with Hashoo’s ground related services (DOTW) Destinations of the World.

The new products will be launched as ‘PIA Holidays’ powered by ‘Destination of the World’. A special Umrah product will also be jointly introduced for the convenience of customers. New Holiday products will be jointly launched by PIA and DOTW in collaboration with a leading Commercial Bank to make the Holiday products more attractive, affordable and accessible for the customers with holiday loans as well as redemption of Credit Card points.

The Joint packages will also include Destination weddings, visits to religious sites for Sikh and Buddhists among other tourism packages. Travel Agents will be able to book complete Holiday packages on DOTW/PIA System and will be jointly promoted.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik, Chief Operating Officer PIA Air Cdr Jawad Zafar, Chief Commercial Officer PIA Mr. Ali Tahir Qasim, Chief Operating Officer Hashoo Group Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, General Manager Destinations of the World -Pakistan Mr. Tariq Bin Yousuf, Head of Corporate Communications PIA Abdullah Hafeez Khan and senior officials of PIA and Hashoo Group, along with leading Trade partners and tourism fraternity were present at the signing ceremony.-