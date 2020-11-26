Parliamentary Committee Directs PIA to Ensure Payment of Compensation to Crash Affectees

The Standing Committee on Government Assurances has issued directions that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) should ensure the payment of compensation to the affectees of the plane crash in Karachi.

It was also decided in the meeting of the standing committee that the payment of honoraria should be made to the employees of PIAC, PTVC, and Radio Pakistan otherwise action would be taken against the culprits.

The meeting was presided over by its Chairman and Chief Whip of PTI, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar.

The Standing Committee was informed that in the incident of the plane crash in Karachi, there were 27 claims by the general public for damage of their movable properties, and four cheques are available for disbursement.

In response to a question made by the members of the Standing Committee, the PIA authorities informed that they paid Rs. 1 million to each of the families of the deceased persons. Moreover, two families and two people alive have received their compensation, whereas the rest of the people have not yet submitted their documents.

As soon as the receiving of the documents, the affected would be paid the compensation without any delay. The Standing Committee directed that compensation be paid to all concerned, forthwith.

The Standing Committee was informed that PIAC, PTV, and Radio Pakistan had not paid honoraria to those employees who served in the Parliament House during the Budget Sessions 2018-19 and 2019-20. The Standing Committee showed great displeasure on the non-payment of the honoraria to those employees.

Therefore, the Standing Committee directed that honoraria be paid to all concerned employees without further delay otherwise, strict action shall be taken against the concerned administrations.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman, Standing Committee of National Assembly on Government Assurances, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, and attended by Members National Assembly Mujahid Ali, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Shagufta Jumani, Usman Ibrahim, Syed Javed Hasnain, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jillani, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Saira Bano, Sher Akbar Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, and Ali Muhammad Khan. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs was also present in the meeting. Secretary, Aviation Division, and senior civil officers also attended the meeting.