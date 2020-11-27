Samsung Teases World’s First Triple Folding Phone and Rollable Tablet

As far as the folding Smartphone industry is concerned, the South Korean smartphone maker, Samsung, is in the lead. The company has already launched foldable phones in two form factors (Galaxy Fold and Z Flip).

Reportedly, the Korean company is working on other possible form factors for foldable phones and has recently teased a smartphone with a triple folding display and a rollable display.

The company has revealed these designs as a concept for now. However, a few months back, a Samsung patent for a Galaxy foldable smartphone with a ‘Z’ shaped triple folding display was approved. Hence, there is a good chance that the company is actually considering the design.

Reports about a ‘Zig-Zag’ Samsung phone in the works have been surfacing on the internet for a while now. Some analysts believe that the next Galaxy Fold will have a triple folding display, but, as of now, there is no evidence for that.

The second device teased by Samsung is a product with a long cylindrical body which houses a flexible display that can be unfurled. The animated image shared by the company reveals that the product is more likely to be aimed towards professionals and users who require a portable device with a large display.

Samsung has refused to shed more light on either of the products. Hence, we are unsure whether either of them will make it as a commercial product or not.