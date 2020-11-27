ZTE Watch Live Brings Heart-Rate, Blood Oxygen Tracker and 21-Day Battery for $35

The Chinese Smartphone manufacturer ZTE has silently unveiled its new wearable dubbed the ZTE Watch Live in China. Taking after the Redmi Watch launched yesterday, the smartwatch comes with a square display, attractive features, and a reasonable price.

Design and Display

The ZTE Watch Live is equipped with a 1.3-inch TFT display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The square-shaped display is reminiscent of many smartwatches released this year, including the Apple watch and the Redmi watch.

The watch dial is available in one color only, i.e., black. However, users can choose from four strap colors: Black, Orange, Sky blue, and Navy.

Other features

The smartwatch comes with support for 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation tracker, and sleep tracking. In terms of sports tracking, it is capable of monitor 12 kinds of sports activities, including walking, running, skipping, skiing, swimming, cycling, etc.

Furthermore, it connects to Smartphones over Bluetooth 4.2 and can be used to check notifications like incoming calls, reminders, messages, and so on in real-time. The watch also supports other functions like the weather forecast, remote camera, music control, find my phone, and sedentary reminder.

Although the company has not detailed the exact battery size, the company claims that once fully charged, it can provide 14 to 21 days of battery life depending on the usage.

Pricing and Availability

The watch will be available in China by 3rd December at a retail price of $35.