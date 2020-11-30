NCOC Finalizes Recommendations on COVID-19 Vaccines

The National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) has finalized its recommendations for the procurement of the Coronavirus vaccine.

An experts committee of the Ministry of National Health Services headed by SAPM on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, has prepared these recommendations.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Rupee Continues to Hold Strong Against US Dollar

According to the Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, NCOC’s recommendations will be presented to the cabinet for approval in tomorrow’s session.

Last week, the federal government also decided to seek financial assistance from international lenders, including the World Bank, ADB and UNICEF, to raise funds for buying doses of COVID-19 vaccine in bulk.

ALSO READ

New ICC Chairman Reveals His Plans on Pakistan-India Bilateral Series

Earlier this month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the provision of a technical supplementary grant of $150 million to the Health Ministry for the purchase of the coronavirus vaccine.

Around 10 million people will be provided a vaccine cover under the aforementioned arrangement, with frontline healthcare workers and the elderly being the top priority.