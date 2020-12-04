External Debt Repayments Dent SBP Reserves by $305 Million

State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves fell by $305 million in a week, according to data released by the SBP.

On November 27, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $13,110.9 million. This shows a 2.27 percent decrease as compared to the recorded reserves of $13,415.5 million for the week before.

According to SBP, the decline in reserves is due to the external debt payments.

Net reserves held by banks other than SBP stood at $7,130.9 million, while overall liquid foreign currency reserves amounted to $20,241.8 million.