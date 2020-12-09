Ali Ibrahim Bids Farewell to Jazz, Joins MMBL as VP Corporate Communications

Mohammad Ali Ibrahim is all set to join Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) as Vice President Corporate Communications, we have confirmed with official sources. In his new role, Ali will be reporting to MMBL’s Chief Human Resources Officer Samiha Ali Zahid.

MMBL is Pakistan’s largest digital bank with over 20 million registered users including 9.5 million active digital wallets.

Ali has over 15 years of experience in project management, communications, and sustainability. Prior to joining MMBL, Ali was serving as the Stream Head Digital Communications – Internal & External at Jazz, where he contributed towards the transformation of corporate communications to a business-critical function.

As part of the Corporate & Regulatory Affairs division, he also advised the senior management on thought leadership, digital policy, and stakeholder engagement.

Ali has also led the sustainability portfolio at Jazz in the past and executed various initiatives in Pakistan including the award-winning Jazz Smart Schools programme in collaboration with Knowledge Platform (a Singapore-based organization).

Ali has led multi-million-dollar development initiatives aimed at empowering society through technology to develop innovative digital and financial solutions for addressing Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges and has also contributed several articles based on his vast experience.

Ali holds a Master’s degree from Lahore University of Management Sciences with majors in Project Management & Finance and a Bachelor’s degree from FAST-NUCES.