MediaTek’s Flagship Chip is Coming in Q1 2021

Now that Qualcomm has officially unveiled its flagship SoC, the 5nm Snapdragon 888, Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek is expected to do the same soon. The news comes from the CEO who has revealed that MediaTek will announce its next high-end chip during the first quarter of 2021.

MediaTek’s chief executive Rick Tsai confirmed in an interview that the company is working hard to release its chipset before the Chinese New Year. This usually takes place in February, so we can expect an official announcement sometime during January.

No specific details were revealed during the interview but earlier reports have revealed that the new chipset will be based on TSMC’s 6nm process as the 5nm technology is already packed with orders from Apple and Qualcomm.

There is a high chance that this could be the MediaTek MT6893 chipset that has been making rounds at benchmark listings lately, showing incredible performance that outclasses the Snapdragon 865 and a number of other rival chips.

The executive added that MediaTek plans to announce several other chipsets during the period and the main goal is to penetrate the 5G handset market and make it more affordable. The company expects 5G Smartphone shipments to double this year with more than 200 million units.