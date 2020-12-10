‘Vocal for Local’ Initiative Is the Foundation of Leyjao.pk

Being the flag bearer of the Pakistan e-commerce story, the Leyjao story is a fascinating one that has enticed users from all over the country. As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, it stood for everything that makes Pakistan progressive.

What started as a venture from a carport in 2018, Leyjao has grown into a company that offers tens of thousands of products in 562 categories ranging from trending electronics, in-vogue fashion staples to lifestyle accessories. Leyjao started by building a strong Pakistani brand by focusing on providing a great customer experience. The company also used Cash-on-Delivery (CoD) to build trust with customers.

Advertisement

Leyjao worked on promoting itself as the destination for buying the latest consumer electronics and household items. In order to make itself a trusted destination for e-commerce across the whole country, Leyjao emphasized original products at blockbuster discounts of as much as 50%.

This was supported by WOW Deals and Yaara Yaara campaign. It has also remained one step ahead when it comes to offering exclusive schemes for students. The ‘TohfaforTaleem’ campaign was the first time ever that an online marketplace subsidized the education sector of Pakistan.

“Leyjao is always at the forefront of sharing knowledge and acknowledging the role of students and teachers. They represent our future workforce as well as our future customers,” Siraj Mehmood, Co-founder/Managing Director of Leyjao.pk said in a statement.

Leyjao incorporated Pakistan and its diversity in a more nuanced way to gain an edge in the country’s increasingly competitive e-commerce space. The company aims to help small businesses embrace digital transformation and emerge as more robust businesses.

The continued success of Leyjao validates the fact that brands built on regional preferences fare well. To achieve this there is a need to have a deep understanding of consumer needs combined with standards of excellence.

About the Leyjao LLP

Leyjao.pk has captured the interest of online shoppers nationwide. From the day Leyjao.pk was launched in 2018, its mission has been to provide quality and value to the customers. As of 2020, Leyjao.pk is serving more than 300 cities and regions of Pakistan, and boasting over 25,000 sellers.

Leyjao.pk offers everything on one platform ranging from electronics, womenswear, menswear, homeware, furniture, beauty products, a great selection of high-end brands, and unique Pakistani products. Join Leyjao to experience the most fun and connected shopping experience. Ab shopping hogee Atimad Sey!