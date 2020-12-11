PIA Amends VSS Terms for Employees

The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has amended the first draft of the voluntary separation scheme (VSS). Consequently, its employees are not liable to pay for the expenses incurred on their training.

Reportedly, PIA has formally started working on the VSS for its employees and has deployed 72 coordinators to various departments and stations across the country for the complete implementation of its guidelines.

According to sources, these coordinators will ensure the implementation of the nine-point guidelines of the VSS and will assist the concerned employees with the processing of their applications.

At the request of PIA’s employees, its management amended the first draft of the VSS, allowing for the permanent employees who had undergone on-the-job training to not be charged for the expenses of their training as opposed to the previous practice.

However, PIA’s dues, loans, advances, and income taxes will be deducted from the employees that opt for the VSS, and they will also be exempt from the Income Tax Ordinance. Meanwhile, PIA’s management understands that the payment of income tax is the responsibility of its employees.

PIA has designed the VSS package for two categories, employees with more than eighteen years of service, and employees with less than eighteen years of service.

Interested employees can apply for the scheme by 22 December, and special coordinators deployed to each department and station will assist them in the process.