Canada Improves Travel Advisory for Pakistan

The Canadian government has improved overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood has confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the Adviser expressed gratitude to the Canadian High Commission for extending support to the Ministry of Commerce in this regard.

I am glad to share the good news that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan. This will further improve once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed. This will help in promoting tourism and economic activities in Pakistan…1/2 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) December 16, 2020

He added that improved travel advisory will help to restore the confidence of Canadian investors, allowing them to explore investment opportunities in different industries in Pakistan

It will also encourage Canadian citizens to visit and explore different parts of Pakistan, resulting in a significant boost for the tourism industry.

The Commerce Adviser noted that Canadian investors and citizens will soon make their way to Pakistan once the Canadian government relaxes Coronavirus travel restrictions.