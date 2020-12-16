FBR to Hold E-Katcheri on December 18

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will hold an e-katcheri on December 18th (Friday) with the FBR chairman, to address the grievances and complaints of taxpayers against the tax officials.

This unique initiative has been taken by the FBR Chairman, Javed Ghani, to facilitate the taxpayers, including the business community.

Chairman FBR has assured to resolve the issues of the taxpayers through the online e-katcheri, on the spot.

The e-katcheri would be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on December 18th. The taxpayers can contact the Chairman FBR through the landline number 051-111772772 to participate in the e-katcheri on December 18th in the morning.

During the last few e-katcheri, most of the complaints were related to the delay in refunds and maladministration of the tax officials in the field formations, FBR officials informed.

The FBR had issued instructions to the field formations on the issue of e-khulli katcheri regarding reaching out to the public and directed the chief commissioners to hold the first e-khulli katcheri in the second week of July 2020, and thereafter, hold it regularly each month.

The Prime Minister’s office had issued a directive on April 8th, 2020, to all the federal government ministries and offices stating that an efficient service delivery system ensures public trust and provides a basis for good governance.

In this regard, the approach for reaching out to the public in the form of khulli katcheri can be a core element in further strengthening the trust.

Owing to this, the federal government organizations are required to run public out-reach activities as a continuous practice, best adapted to the needs of the citizens, and for the restoration of their trust in the government machinery.

Thus, the machinery is required to stay in contact with the public by all available means and provide them accessible platforms (physical/technological) to raise their issues for timely resolution.

It was further observed in the directive that to attain the highest public good, it is imperative to follow the guiding principle, with regards to public complaints and issues raised during a khulli katcheri, to listen patiently and resolve the issue publicly and openly.