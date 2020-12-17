Infinix Announces Smart HD 2021 For Only $80

From Infinix’s ever-growing lineup of Smartphones comes the entry-level Smart HD 2021 with a starting price of only $80. The phone is based on Android 10 Go Edition for budget phones and is powered by the entry-level Helio A20 SoC.

Design and Display

The device has a 6.1-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and thick bezels all around. The front camera is housed inside a waterdrop notch, whereas the rear camera is in a square-shaped cutout next to an LED flash. The rear panel has a gem-cut texture design and a fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s entry-level Helio A20 SoC accompanied by up to 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. There is also a microSD card slot that allows for storage expansion of up to 256GB.

You get Infinix’s XOS 6.2 skin on top of Android 10 Go Edition, which is essentially a Lite version of Android 10.

Cameras

The main camera on the rear is an 8MP sensor, whereas the front camera housed in the notch is a 5MP shooter. Details on these cameras are yet to be revealed, but they can likely record HD videos at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery capacity should easily allow the phone to last 2-3 days. However, it lacks support for fast charging and is charged through the aging microUSB port.

The Infinix Smart HD 2021 will be available in Topaz Blue, Obsidian Black, and Quartz Green color options for only $80. It is set to go for sale on December 24.

Infinix Smart HD 2021 Specifications