LG to Unveil World’s First Rollable Phone Soon, Specs and Price Leak

News about LG’s upcoming rollable phone has been making rounds for a while now. Recently, a South Korean publication revealed that the company is planning to make the device official as soon as Q1 2021.

Just a few days after the news broke, Tron, a famous leakster, shared the key specifications and pricing of the LG Rollable.

According to the leak, the Smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch rollable screen that can expand up to 7.4-inch. The same information was unveiled in the publication as well. Allegedly, the company has certain screen dimensions for different modes:

Normal mode: 1080 x 2428 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio

Video mode: 1366 x 2428 pixels resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio

Productivity mode: 1600 x 2428 pixels resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio

Under the hood, the futuristic device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 topped with 16 GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to arrive with stylus support and a 4200 mAh battery.

The leakster further revealed that the smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in March but might get delayed until June. The rollable phone will set users back by a hefty $2359 amount in terms of the price tag. However, experts believe that initially, due to its price and the unconventional form factor, there is a high chance that sales will be low.