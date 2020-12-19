Head of NCOC Asad Umar Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and has quarantined himself at his residence.

The PTI leader who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), tweeted, “Just got my COVID test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home.”

Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 18, 2020

Recently, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem, had also tested positive for the coronavirus. He has quarantined himself at his home and announced that he would continue working from there.

Since the emergence of the virus in Pakistan, several politicians including the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail; the Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah; the Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser; the PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif; the PPP Chairperson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari; Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi; and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra, have tested positive.