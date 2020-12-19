Microsoft is Making its Own Chips for Surface Devices: Leak

Following in the footsteps of one of its biggest rivals, Microsoft is also rumored to be working on its own ARM-based silicon just like Apple. These ARM-based processors will reportedly be used in servers for Microsoft’s Azure cloud services as well as Surface laptops.

Microsoft currently uses Intel processors for the Azure cloud services and the majority of its Surface laptops. More recently, the company partnered with AMD and Qualcomm to provide computer chips for Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro X, and some other devices, showing intentions to move away from Intel.

Hence, if the recent development turns out to be true, it could be a major blow to Intel, especially since Intel’s server chips currently rule the server market. Intel also has the majority share when it comes to consumer PC chips. AMD has been successfully chipping away at this market with its own processors during recent years as well.

The Verge reached out to Microsoft for comment on the rumor and the company did not deny it, meaning that it is likely going to happen. Microsoft’s communications chief Frank Shaw said: