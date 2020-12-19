Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Shows Small Iterative Improvements in Benchmarks

American chipmaking giant Qualcomm recently unveiled its newest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888, meant to power premium Android devices in 2021. The company has now revealed detailed benchmark results for its latest high-end chipset showing off top of the line performance.

These benchmarks were conducted on different benchmarking platforms including AnTuTu, GeekBench, GFXBench Aztec Normal and Manhattan 3.0, Ludashi AiMark, AITuTu, MLPerf, and UL Procyon. These tests were carried out using reference Snapdragon 888 devices and were done three times with average scores computed at the end.

Starting off with the AnTuTu benchmark, the Snapdragon 888 had an average score of 735,439, which is a major milestone on that platform. The reference device, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ powered by the Kirin 9000 chip scored 698,654 points, whereas the highest performing Snapdragon 865 phone, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra had a score of 671,045.

As for Geekbench, the Snapdragon 888 managed to score 1,135 points in the single-core test and 3,794 on the multi-core test. Its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865, had about 900 on the single-core test and 3,400 points in the multi-core test. This makes the new Snapdragon chip 10% better in the single-core and 20% better in the multi-core test.

In terms of GPU tests, the Adreno 660 had an average of 86 FPS on the Aztec Ruins Vulcan test and 169 fps on the Manhattan 3.0 test, both running at 1080p.

Qualcomm’s official video shows all the benchmark results. Check out the clip included below.