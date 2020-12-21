9-year-old Samsung Galaxy S2 Gets Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S2, stylized as Galaxy S II, was launched in 2011 with Android 2.3 and was later upgraded to Android 4.1.2 Jelly Bean. Over the years, the Smartphone grew in popularity with the developers’ community, and for that sole reason, Android 11 has been unofficially made available for the handset.

Smartphone companies offer up to 3 years of software updates at most. Hence, the news that Galaxy S2 from 2011 can run Android 11 after nine years from its launch is pretty exciting, considering that Android 11 is yet to come on several flagship phones released this year.

Advertisement

The upgrade for Galaxy S2 comes as an unofficial port of LineageOS 18.1 courtesy of several XDA Senior Members such as rINanDO, ChronoMonochrome, and others. The ROM is compliant with Isolated Recovery (IsoRec). Hence, it can be directly flashed via Odin, a utility software used by Samsung internally. However, to successfully load the ROM, users will have to re-partition and wipe their handset’s internal storage.

According to the report by XDA developers, the ROM port is only applicable for the Galaxy S2 with model number GT-I9100. After loading the ROM, the Wi-Fi, camera, and audio are working properly, but the Radio Interface Layer causes some issues. Users can only receive calls. Similarly, GPS, FM Radio, screencasting, and other features don’t work yet.

If you are interested in installing Android 11 on your Samsung Galaxy S2, you can do so by following the instructions on this page.