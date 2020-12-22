Pakistan Bans Flights to UK Amid Fears of New Coronavirus Strain

Pakistan has become the latest country to suspend travel to and from the UK over fears of transmission of a highly infectious mutated Coronavirus strain that was detected in southern parts of England last week.

It was decided during a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday presided over by the SAPM on health, Dr. Faisal Sultan.

According to a notification issued by the Aviation Division, Pakistan has imposed travel restrictions on both direct and indirect inbound travelers from the UK in view of the emergence of a new and more infectious variant of Coronavirus.

The travel ban will come into effect from midnight 22 December 2020 and will remain in place until midnight 30 December 2020.

It will be applicable to individuals who originate travel from the UK and are in or have been in the UK in the last 10 days.

Pakistani passport holders, however, have been allowed to enter Pakistan under certain conditions which are:

A negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to the flight.

PCR test on arrival in Pakistan under arrangement with the Directorate of Central Health Establishment or regional health staff. Passengers will be required to stay in the airport or a government facility until the PCR test is taken.

Mandatory enforced home quarantine for seven days.

NCOC has also directed authorities to trace and test all passengers who arrived from the UK over the past seven days including passengers arriving before the travel restrictions come into effect.

Besides, NCOC has decided to make the ‘Pass Track’ mobile application mandatory for all passengers entering Pakistan with effect from midnight 22 December. Passengers without the application will be required to fill out the web form of the application.

Developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB), the Pass Track application aims to record the basic information of passengers coming to Pakistan as part of managing travelers amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The NCOC will meet again on 28 December to decide whether to extend or lift the abovementioned travel restrictions on the UK.