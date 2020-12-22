World Bank Lauds Effective Operation of Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project

The World Bank lauded the successful implementation and effective operation of the 1410 MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, completed in 2018 in a phased manner.

This has been acknowledged in the World Bank Implementation Support Mission Aide Memoire, recently shared with the Ministry of Water Resources, Ministry of Energy, Power Division, and Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan.

A seven-member World Bank Mission was conducted from December 1 to 8, 2020, to review the status of the implementation of the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project. The mission comprised of Energy Specialist and Mission Leader, Senior Procurement Specialist, Advisor, Social Development Specialist, Environment Specialist, Operations Officer, and Programme Coordinator.

Highlighting the electricity generation and financial benefits of the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project since commissioning, the World Bank Aide Memoire says, “Over 12, 000 Giga Watt-hours (GWh) have been generated since commissioning in 2018. The value of the electricity generated for the country is over US$ 1,560 million using a value of US Cents 13/kilo Watt-hour (kWh), which is the cost of generation from Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plants. The benefit is about twice the capital cost of the Project”.

The World Bank Aide Memoire also appreciates the success of the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project saying, “The Project has been very successful, starting generation on time, and with a cost about 10 percent less than the budget estimated at the time of approval by the Bank. This is very rare for hydropower projects worldwide.”

Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project of 1410 MW (more than Mangla) has been instrumental in meeting the electricity needs of Pakistan, triggering socio-economic development in the country. With the completion of the Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the installed generation capacity of Tarbela has increased from 3478 MW to 4888 MW.