Huawei’s First Non-Intel Kirin Powered Laptop Appears in a Leak

Laptop makers are gradually breaking away from Intel processors. First, it was Apple then Microsoft announced it as well, and now Huawei is reportedly working on its first Kirin-powered Matebook.

The latest leak on Huawei’s first Kirin laptop reveals key specs and some of the features of the flagship laptop. The report comes from an image leaked on Weibo that shows the laptop’s shipping box and its listed specs as well.

According to the image, the laptop will feature Huawei’s impressive Kirin 990 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It will have a 14-inch display with 1080p resolution and a Space Grey color option. We can expect to see 5G compatibility as well since the Kirin 990 chip is a 5G SoC.

The laptop will boot Linux-based Deepin OS 20 but there may be Harmony OS variants in the future.

The leak also shows that the laptop is called Qingyun L410. Some reports have said that it will be cheaper than the Matebook 14 even though both laptops feature similar specifications.

Huawei is yet to announce official news on the laptop so we would recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. Like Huawei’s all other releases, we can expect the Kirin laptop to debut in China first and arrive in the global market a few weeks later.