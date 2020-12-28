Karachi to Witness its Coldest Day in 7 Years Today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that Karachi may witness its coldest day on Monday (today).

A press release from the Met office said that the cold wave in the port city and across the country will get severer from this week.

It said that the port city may experience the lowest temperature in seven years today, as the mercury is expected to drop below six degrees Celsius. Karachi had last recorded the minimum temperature of 6°C in 2013.

The Met Office explained that a new wave of westerly winds has entered the country which will keep the mercury down in Karachi from Monday to Friday. Moreover, strong winds are likely to blow in the city from Sunday.

According to the weather department, another cold wave is expected to take hold of Karachi in January. Karachi is also expected to get rain on January 6 and 7.

Meanwhile, other parts of the country are also in the grip of the cold wave. Chaman and Kan Mehtarzai received snowfall on Sunday, while Gilgit-Baltistan and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also expected to get snowfall.